Russians launched 227 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Izyum areas

From the evening of November 5 until the morning of the next day, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 227 drones. Air defenses neutralized 196 of them, including 70 “Shahed” jets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, hits were recorded in 14 places, and debris fell in eight. In particular, the Kirovohrad region was hit at night. Three people were injured there, and a private house was destroyed.

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Late in the evening, the enemy dropped aerial bombs on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Two people were injured, private and multi-story buildings and power lines were damaged — part of the city was without power.

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The Russian army struck Kamyanske in the Dnipropetrovsk region this morning. A sports complex there was damaged. A 60-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

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