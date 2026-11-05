ECHR ruled that Ukraine must pay €80 000 to the family of murdered Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Ukraine must pay €80 000 to the family of murdered Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk. The money must be transferred within three months after the decision becomes final.

This is stated in the court decision.

ECHR ordered the state to pay €40 000 to her parents and another €40 000 to her husband Serhiy Denysov, as compensation for moral damage, as well as €4 000 to cover legal costs.

The courtʼs ruling states that the evidence shows a close connection between the attack and the abuse of state power, and therefore the state is responsible for it. The court also found that the attack was a planned operation aimed at forcing Handziuk to stop criticizing local government corruption.

ECHR also found a violation of the right to life, in particular due to the ineffective investigation, as well as freedom of expression. ECHR noted that the attack could have intimidated other journalists, activists and representatives of civil society.

The court separately emphasized that it is not resolving the issue of individual criminal liability of Munger and Levin — their case is still being considered by the appeals court.

However, the decision is not yet final. Within three months, the parties can request to refer the case to the Grand Chamber of ECHR. If the panel of five judges agrees, the Grand Chamber will re-examine the case and issue a final decision. If it refuses or the parties do not submit such a request, the decision will enter into force.

Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk was doused with sulfuric acid on July 31, 2018, near her home, and died in hospital on November 4. In June 2023, former Kherson Regional Council Chairman Vladyslav Manger and former assistant to the regional council member Oleksiy Levin were sentenced to 10 years in prison for organizing the attack.

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