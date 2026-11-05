Six people suspected of supplying weapons components to Russia detained in Poland

Six people suspected of illegally supplying weapons components to Russia have been detained in Poland. According to investigators, they acted in the interests of Russian special services.

This was reported by the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak.

Among those detained are five Polish citizens aged 25 to 52 and a 37-year-old Russian citizen. They are suspected of participating in an organized criminal group that acted against Poland.

According to the investigation, the group illegally transported significant amounts of materials to Russia that are used to produce ammunition and weapons systems.

The court remanded four detainees in custody on suspicion of espionage. The other two were given non-custodial preventive measures.

During the investigation, from October 21 to November 2, officers of the Polish Internal Security Agency conducted 21 searches in the Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian, and Greater Poland voivodeships.