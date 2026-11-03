Hungarian Foreign Minister says country will stop importing Russian gas by fall 2027

Hungary will stop importing Russian natural gas by autumn 2027.

This was stated by the countryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orbán, in an interview with Telex media.

"The EU has set a clear deadline for phasing out imports of Russian natural gas — this is autumn 2027," the minister said.

She noted that Hungary is working on the distribution of energy supply channels to have access to alternative sources of gas. In particular, the country can increase the use of the Croatian LNG terminal and pipelines connecting Hungary with other countries.

Orbán stressed that this requires expanding not only the overall capacity of the regionʼs gas infrastructure, but also the ability to supply gas directly to Hungary. Among the alternative routes, she also mentioned a gas corridor through Greece, which could provide access to liquefied gas and Azerbaijani gas.

The EU and the rejection of Russian gas

In May 2022, the EU put forward the REPowerEU proposal — the European Commissionʼs plan to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2030 in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In May 2025, the European Commission published a plan to completely abandon Russian energy sources. It included the following points:

Complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. Russian gas will be better tracked on European markets, and new contracts with Russian suppliers will be banned, as will spot deals.

The EU will impose new restrictions on Russiaʼs shadow fleet, which are oil tankers that Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions.

Restrictions on new contracts involving Euratom for the supply of uranium, enriched uranium, and other nuclear materials from Russia.

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