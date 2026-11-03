Reuters: US intelligence has reduced data sharing with Congress and federal agencies under Trump presidency

US intelligence sharing on Iran and other global threats with Congress and federal agencies has slowed, and in some cases temporarily stopped, during Donald Trumpʼs second presidential term.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Former officials and experts warn that this could give American policymakers an incomplete picture of the threats facing the country, comparing the situation to the intelligence failures that emerged after the al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001.

The problems escalated during Tulsi Gabbardʼs tenure as Director of National Intelligence. Her agency and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were at loggerheads. Although tensions eased after Gabbardʼs resignation in June, the fallout from the conflict remained.

In particular, the CIA has stopped jointly preparing analytical assessments with the National Intelligence Council (NIC), which is part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The council summarizes assessments of 18 American intelligence agencies for officials and lawmakers. The CIAʼs refusal to cooperate has reduced the number of joint reports, including on Iran.

Additionally, after the US military operation in Iran in June 2025 and the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January 2026, lawmakers and their aides briefly stopped receiving intelligence reports from Gabbardʼs office. Her team accused members of Congress of leaking information to the press.

Some intelligence analysts have also begun to shy away from conclusions that contradict the White Houseʼs position. Two former and one current US official told Reuters that staffers fear political repercussions.