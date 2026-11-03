Collins Dictionary named “mogging” the word of the year 2026. What does it mean

The compilers of the Collins English Dictionary named “mogging” the word of the year 2026. It is used jokingly when they want to say that someone is outshining others or noticeably surpassing them.

This is stated on the dictionary website.

The word comes from the abbreviation AMOG (alpha male of the group). In 2016, this word began to be used in bodybuilding to refer to the strongest man in the gym.

In 2026, the word became common, with a 210% increase in usage. It is used to describe someone who outshines professional athletes, a new video game that is better than the previous one, or someone who is better at cooking. It refers to situations where someone or something has a noticeable advantage over another.

Currently, the word mogging is mostly used jokingly.

Also included in the short list of words are the following:

carspreading — larger cars;

— larger cars; firewave — a hotter summer;

— a hotter summer; hydration break — a break for water, especially during work or physical activity in the heat;

— a break for water, especially during work or physical activity in the heat; Manchesterism — a political philosophy associated with devolution to regions and the combination of economic growth with social progress;

— a political philosophy associated with devolution to regions and the combination of economic growth with social progress; fricy — hot sauces;

— hot sauces; P(doom) — a percentage estimate of the probability that artificial intelligence could lead to catastrophic consequences for humanity;

— a percentage estimate of the probability that artificial intelligence could lead to catastrophic consequences for humanity; friendslop — simple or funny games that friends play together;

— simple or funny games that friends play together; ghost job — fake vacancy;

— fake vacancy; bixie — a short stylish womenʼs haircut.

In 2025, Collins Dictionary named “vibe coding” the word of the year 2025. The term describes a new software development that uses artificial intelligence to convert natural language into computer code.

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