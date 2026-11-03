Russia has significantly increased oil exports through the Black Sea. Most tankers are under sanctions

Russian crude oil exports via the Black Sea increased sharply in October, with 33 tankers leaving Russian ports, up 9 from September (24).

This was reported by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

The total tanker capacity reached 3.82 million tons, up 43% from the previous month.

Moreover, 26 out of 33 tankers (79%) that shipped oil are under sanctions by Ukraine or Western partners. Of these, 23 are subject to sanctions by the EU, the UK, the US or Canada, which accounts for 67.6% of the total cargo capacity.

In late October, Reuters reported that Russian refineries had increased oil processing by 25% after they were disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian plants had also increased diesel production.

This was preceded by the energy truce between Ukraine and Russia reported by Donald Trump on October 11.

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