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Russia has significantly increased oil exports through the Black Sea. Most tankers are under sanctions

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Russian crude oil exports via the Black Sea increased sharply in October, with 33 tankers leaving Russian ports, up 9 from September (24).

This was reported by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

The total tanker capacity reached 3.82 million tons, up 43% from the previous month.

Moreover, 26 out of 33 tankers (79%) that shipped oil are under sanctions by Ukraine or Western partners. Of these, 23 are subject to sanctions by the EU, the UK, the US or Canada, which accounts for 67.6% of the total cargo capacity.

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