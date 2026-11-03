The Russians hit 3 TPPs, they stopped generating electricity

The Russian Federation massively attacked three DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs), which stopped electricity generation.

This was reported by DTEK.

The attacks occurred on the night and morning of November 3. DTEK is talking about large-scale destruction.

The Ministry of Energy reported that in total, energy facilities in 10 regions were hit during the night and morning — in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv.

Russia struck power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as thermal power plants.

As of this morning, the most difficult situation with electricity was in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. The energy infrastructure of these regions suffered significant damage, which caused interruptions in the supply of electricity to consumers.

Emergency outages began in Kyiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions due to equipment damage and voltage reduction in the high-voltage network.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.