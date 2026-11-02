After hacking the Ukrainian “Air Alert”, hackers attacked the Russian Emergencies Ministry application — Russians were notified of a nuclear strike

On the night of November 2, unknown individuals hacked the mobile application of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, as well as a number of the departmentʼs regional channels and operational headquarters in messengers.

This was reported by Russian media, and later the Russian ministry confirmed the large-scale cyberattack.

The fake notifications claimed that “nuclear warheads” had been launched on Ukrainian P1-SUN drones across all regions of Russia. People were urged to stock up on food for three weeks and hide in basements.

Such messages were sent via the Emergencies Ministry app, regional channels in MAX, and in some cases, the resources of local operational headquarters in Telegram.

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This attack occurred a few hours after the hacking of the Ukrainian app “Air Alert”. On the evening of November 1, its users began receiving fake messages about radiation and chemical hazards, street fighting, and an alleged nuclear strike by a Russian “Oreshnik” missile.

The Air Force denied the reality of these threats.

After external interference, the developers of “Air Alert” temporarily suspended the application, and on the night of November 2, they began to gradually restore it. It is currently unknown who is behind both cyberattacks.

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