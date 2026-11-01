A bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy unveiled in Kyiv. The next step is a Stus monument in Budapest

On November 1, a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities after the suppression of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, was unveiled in Kyiv.
This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov.
During the bust unveiling ceremony, he stated that Ukraine and Hungary should build a new quality of relations — based on mutual respect, trust, and common security.
“The story of Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities, reminds us of the true nature of Moscow imperialism, which does not recognize the right of other peoples to follow their own path. Today, Ukraine is resisting the same imperial policy. We know well the price of freedom and respect the right of other peoples to honor those who fought for independence,” Budanov wrote.
He said that the initiator of the installation of the bust of Imre Nagy was Roland Zeber, a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council Roland Zeber. The Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition", peopleʼs deputies and representatives of the Kyiv authorities also joined the project.
Hungarian pastor and anti-Soviet dissident Gabor Ivanyi came to Kyiv for the unveiling of the bust. He presented the 1956 revolution flag signed by Imre Nadiaʼs granddaughter Katalin Janosy.
The next step, according to the head of OP, should be the unveiling in Budapest of a bust of the Ukrainian poet and dissident Vasyl Stus, who also suffered repressions by the Soviet regime.
- Imre Nagy was the head of the Hungarian government twice, from July 1953 to April 1955 and from October to November 1956.
- During the Hungarian Revolution against the communist regime and Soviet influence, he supported the demands of the protesters, announced the countryʼs withdrawal from the Warsaw Pact, the Soviet equivalent of NATO, and proclaimed Hungaryʼs neutrality.
- After the revolution was suppressed by Soviet troops, Nagy was convicted of "high treason" and executed by hanging in Budapest in June 1958. He was rehabilitated in 1989, and in Hungary he became one of the symbols of the struggle against the Soviet regime.
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