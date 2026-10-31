Poland wants to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Tuskʼs government due to the situation with the Constitutional Tribunal

Former Polish Prime Minister and Sejm member Mateusz Morawiecki plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk due to the situation with the Constitutional Tribunal.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Morawiecki proposes forming a caretaker government headed by former Speaker of the Polish Sejm Marek Jurek, who will govern until the parliamentary elections in Poland (they are scheduled for October 2027).

In order for Tusk to be voted out of office, a majority of deputies — at least 231 — must vote in favor.