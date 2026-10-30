The US State Department approves sale of 500 “Patriot” missiles and related equipment to Ukraine for $2.1 billion

The US State Department has approved the sale of approximately $2.1 billion worth of “Patriot” PAC-3 interceptor missiles and related equipment to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the US State Department.

In particular, the package includes the supply of spare parts, related logistics and software.

Ukraine will pay for this equipment at the expense of Canada, Germany, Norway, the Jumpstart program and funds from a loan from the EU. The United States is not participating in the financing. The main contractor will be the American company “Lockheed Martin”.

Last week, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that the allies are ready to transfer some “Patriot” missiles to Ukraine, but this requires Pentagon permission, since the missiles are manufactured in the United States. According to the publicationʼs sources, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not yet granted such permission.

Hegseth himself stated that the US has not changed its position on Ukraine, and the delay in the delivery of “Patriot” interceptor missiles is due to the fact that they are first checking their own stocks.

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