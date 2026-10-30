Commander-in-Chief Drapaty signed an order that should strengthen control over the work of MCC at TRC

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty signed an order to significantly strengthen control over the work of military medical commissions (MMC) at territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

This was confirmed in a comment to Radio Liberty and Suspilne by a representative of the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii.

According to him, the document was signed on October 28. There is currently no additional information about its implementation.

Lykhovii says that the purpose of the order is to improve the quality of medical examinations of those liable for military service, to make it impossible to call up citizens who cannot undergo military service due to their health condition, and to prevent any manifestations of corruption during mobilization measures.

The order stipulates that the validity of the decisions of the Military Medical Commission will now be more thoroughly checked, especially cases where a person was initially recognized as fit for service, but later found unfit due to illnesses unrelated to service. Medical institutions and doctors will be held liable for fictitious or negligent conclusions.

There is also a special emphasis on more thorough examination of people with chronic diseases, which can worsen in the first months of military service.

In addition, the order states that decisions of MMC will be constantly monitored. Based on its results, checks will be carried out on the work of the commissions. Special training courses will be regularly organized for the heads and members of MMC at TRCs, in particular on modern diagnostic standards during medical examinations.

They will also strengthen supervision over how TRC officials send conscripts for medical examinations, prepare documents, and enter information into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Conscripts, and Reservists.

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