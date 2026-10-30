The Armed Forces of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who changed SIM cards on 18 phones every two days. He used 77 numbers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have exposed a Russian agent who changed 77 phone numbers for conspiracy. The Ukrainian serviceman was recruited by the FSB to carry out Russian strikes on Defense Forces facilities.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to SBU, the man updated the SIM card on eighteen smartphones every two days. He corrected Russian attacks in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Russian agent was detained when he left the military unit without permission to "lay low". He planned to first get to Odesa, and then to Mykolaiv. The Ukrainian serviceman came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy" earnings in thematic Telegram channels.

The soldier recorded voice messages for the Russian curator, describing in detail the objects near which he was serving.

He marked and sent the coordinates of adjacent Ukrainian military units to the Russians on Google Maps. He was charged with high treason and desertion. The man is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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