Lithuania to introduce universal conscription for young men from 2032

Lithuania plans to introduce universal military conscription for young men from 2032. By then, the country will have prepared the necessary infrastructure and instructors.

This is reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The decision was supported by the Lithuanian State Defence Council. President Gitanas Nauseda said that under the new system, approximately 7 500 young men aged 18-22 could be called up for service each year. Currently, more than 5 000 men are drafted into the army each year.

Women will be able to serve voluntarily. There are also plans to expand the possibilities for performing military duty: in particular, to provide training for drone operators and service in border guards and fire and rescue units.

Lithuania reinstated partial conscription in 2015, following Russiaʼs annexation of Crimea.

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