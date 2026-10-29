News

Norwegian PM denies Putin lectured him on history during conversation. Now demands FT corrects article about it

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre denied reports that Putin spent most of his time talking about the history of the Slavs during a telephone conversation with him and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The Financial Times (FT) reported the day before. According to the publicationʼs sources, during a 90-minute phone call on October 27, Putin spent most of the time telling Støre and Stubb about medieval history and did not discuss the prospect of an immediate ceasefire at all.

But in an interview with TV2, the Norwegian prime minister denied this.

“This is not true. We have asked the Financial Times to correct the article,” he said.

According to Støre, Putin asked to present his version of the current situation and in this context spoke about the events from 2014 to the present. He also noted that the parties spoke for approximately the same amount of time, and part of the conversation went into translation.

"The claim that he was giving some lecture on Slavic history is simply wrong," Støre said.

At the same time, the Financial Times refused to change the publication. In a comment to the Norwegian publication VG, a representative of the publication stated that the editorial board “remains true to its journalistic principles”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.