A “non-stop” round-the-world cruise on a liner ended due to rising fuel prices. Some passengers sold their houses for it

“Villa Vie Residences” has suspended operations of the “Villa Vie Odyssey” cruise ship, on which passengers lived during a non-stop round-the-world voyage.

This is reported by The Independent.

The crew was asked to leave the ship in Cambodia. “Villa Vie Residences” explained that it was unable to provide the ship with fuel to continue its journey. The ship will temporarily cease operations, and the crew will remain on board to maintain its essential systems.

According to the company, fuel costs, which previously averaged $1 800 per cabin per month, have risen to $6 000-8 000 in some regions of Asia. Now “Villa Vie Residences” is looking for additional financing and temporary housing for passengers.

The company said it cannot pass on the full cost of fuel to passengers. The company will work to raise capital over the next 60 days, but the outcome is not yet guaranteed. It is currently unknown whether the liner will resume its journey, whether passengers will receive compensation, and what assistance they will be provided with housing.

“Villa Vie Odyssey” set off on a non-stop round-the-world voyage in 2024. Some of the passengers sold their homes to live on the ship permanently. The liner is designed for approximately 970 passengers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.