Konotop (Sumy region), which has been without electricity for the 5th day, will be provided with fuel for generators. Whatʼs going on in the city

The government will provide Konotop (Sumy region), which has been without electricity for the 5th day, with a supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Due to the situation in the city, the boiler houses and water utility are operating on generators, which require fuel. The city was left without electricity due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The day before, the Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin told the Apostrophe TV channel that the cityʼs energy facilities were completely destroyed and could not be restored. According to him, the only thing that can be done is to sometimes connect a hospital or a waterworks at night, while the rest of the city is without electricity.

Semenikhin, in a comment to the TV channel, stated that the cityʼs fuel stations are operating every day, but there is nothing to refuel them, just like the boiler rooms. He also said that the city currently needs at least 40 tons of diesel fuel for its daily operations.

Regarding the business, Semenikhin said that it is working, and it is possible to charge phones there. Kindergartens in Konotop are also working, and schoolchildren are on holidays.

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