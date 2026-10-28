A Ukrainian suspected of sabotage in favor of Russia was detained in Warsaw

A 25-year-old Ukrainian man was detained in Warsaw, suspected of involvement in a sabotage group working for Russia.

This is reported by Polish radio RMF 24.

According to journalists, Ukrainian Artem S. was detained by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Polish police. He is to be extradited to Romania on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

According to the investigation, Artem S. is one of three alleged members of a group linked to the arson attack on a facility owned by the Romanian defense company “Romarm” in the central city of Brasov in mid-September, which destroyed a 1 000-square-meter building.

Investigators believe that the Ukrainianʼs task was to scout out the facility that was planned to be set on fire, as well as to pay for the operation. According to Romanian intelligence services, the 25-year-old man collaborated with two Belarusian citizens who were detained in Germany.

The groupʼs possible targets also included Ukrainian military training centers, state and private weapons production enterprises, and other industrial facilities.