Associated Press: Russian satellites help Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

Russian intelligence satellites collected data over a Saudi oil pipeline and military airbase before the attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis.

This was reported by the Associated Press, citing an analysis by a private intelligence company, a source and an independent analyst.

The company analyzed 40 missile and drone attacks by the Houthis in Yemen and groups in Iraq on Saudi Arabia from July 1 to October 19. According to AURORAH founder Nawaf Obaid, in each case, Russian government and military satellites were over the areas of the upcoming strikes several days before and after the attacks.

In particular, on September 10, drones from Iraq struck three pumping stations on the East-West oil pipeline, disrupting oil transport. This is a strategic 1 200-kilometer route that allows oil to be delivered to the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

According to AURORAH, 11 Russian satellites of the “Kosmos-2600” series have been monitoring three sections of the pipeline since July. Before the attacks, the number of Russian satellites over the targets increased by 50% compared to July.

AP spoke to Saudi and Houthi officials, as well as a private intelligence analyst, who said Russia provided intelligence and China provided technological capabilities that aided the Houthis and other Iranian allies. The Iranians then analyzed the data and passed it on to their allies.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy Raed Krimli said last week that Iran and the Houthis receive intelligence from representatives of Russia and China, including from commercial entities.

Whatʼs happening in the region

The Houthis are an Iranian-backed group that controls much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemenʼs war in 2015, leading an Arab coalition that sought to oust the Houthis from the capital.

The parties agreed to a ceasefire in 2022, but the truce effectively collapsed this summer, and fighting between the Houthis and government forces has intensified.

On October 4, the Saudi-backed government of Yemen launched an offensive to retake territory seized by the Houthis. In response, the group has stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia and warned international airlines that it considers its airspace a zone of military operations, with the exception of areas over Mecca and Medina.

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