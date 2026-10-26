A new service has been added to “Diia”. From now on you can confirm the status of a veteran or family member of a deceased defender

A new service has been added to the "Diia" application. From now on, you can obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans about the status of a veteran or family member of a deceased defender.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

With the help of this extract, you can confirm your status in government institutions, apply for benefits and social guarantees, and protect the rights of family members of deceased servicemen.

To use the service, you need to log in to "Diia", select the "Extract from the Veterans Register" service in the "Veteran PRO" section, check your data and send a request. After that, you can receive the result in your personal account and by e-mail in PDF format from the CEP of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

This service can also be used by injured participants in the Revolution of Dignity and citizens with special merits to the Motherland, if information about their status is in the Veterans Register.

"Diia" also expanded another service. From now on, children of veterans under the age of 23 (or their legal representatives) will be able to obtain an extract of their status through the Central Social Security Administration. This document is needed to apply for state targeted education assistance.

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