The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days — until January 29, 2027.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

The decision to extend martial law was supported by 293 MPs, and mobilization was supported by 281.

This is the 21st such vote since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Martial law and general mobilization were introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 25-60 can be mobilized for service if they have no legal grounds for deferment or are not excluded from military registration.

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