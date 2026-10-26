In Bulgaria, Iliana Yotova (who is currently acting president) and former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov have advanced to the second round of the presidential election. The second round will be held on November 1.

This is reported by the Bulgarian media outlet BTA.

After counting 99% of the votes, it is known that Yotova received 34.7% of the votes, and Gyurov — 31.9%.

According to the countryʼs Constitution, to win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the valid votes, provided that more than half of the voters cast their votes. If this does not happen, a second round is held seven days later between the two candidates who received the most votes.

The main feature of the first round was the record low voter turnout — about 20-22%, which was a historic low, Euronews reports.

Journalists noted that Yotova, who was previously the vice president of Bulgaria, advocates for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and does not directly criticize Russia. She also does not support military aid to Ukraine.

According to the AP, Yotova is likely to support Bulgariaʼs European course, but at the same time will advocate for improving relations with Russia and lifting sanctions.

Gyurov, on the other hand, has a clear pro-Western stance. In March 2026, as prime minister, he signed a security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. Gyurov has also frequently expressed support for Ukraine.

Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reported his resignation on January 19, after 9 years in office. Radev has shown himself to be a pro-Russian politician who has questioned Ukraineʼs territorial integrity and blocked the transfer of military equipment to it.

Also in 2017, Radev, while criticizing the annexation of Crimea, called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. Radev is currently the Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

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