WSJ: Trump administration promotes former Hungarian Prime Minister Orban as new UN Secretary-General

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is promoting the candidacy of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in three countries.

American officials have already approached Orban with this proposal. According to journalists, he is interested, but has not yet made a final decision. The United States believes that China and Russia may also support this idea, and the former Hungarian prime minister will become a joint candidate from the three permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to the US State Department, Orbanʼs candidacy could be supported by at least eight of the 15 members of the Security Council. He also believes that support could increase to even 10 members of the Security Council.

An informal vote is scheduled for October 28 at the UN Security Council to gauge support for the candidates. However, according to the WSJ, it is not yet known whether Orbanʼs candidacy will be included in this vote. The US is expected to announce its candidate after the midterm elections.

WSJ recalls that Trump supported Orban in the last elections in Hungary, and US Vice President J.D. Vance campaigned for him.

The current UN Secretary-General is Antonio Guterres, whose term expires on December 31.

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