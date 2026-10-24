Large-scale protests have resumed in France. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, and clashes broke out in several cities

Mass protests, which have been ongoing in the country since late September, were held again in France on October 24. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of cities.
France 24 writes about this.
According to the Interior Ministry, 410 000 people took to the streets across the country, 110 000 of them in Paris.
Organizers say the numbers are much higher: almost 800 000 participants nationwide and 250 000 in the capital. This is slightly less than a week ago, when about 550 000 people took to the streets.
This time, the authorities mobilized about 70 000 police and gendarmes across the country. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but clashes occurred in Paris, Rennes, Nantes, Bordeaux, Nice, and Marseille.
In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons, and arrested at least 135 people across the country.
Whatʼs happening in France?
The current protest movement in France began a few weeks ago with strikes and demonstrations by high school students demanding better learning conditions, school renovations, and more teachers.
Trade unions and members of the "yellow vest" movement later joined the protests, and demands included a lower cost of living, more affordable housing, and improved public services.
For example, on October 17, more than half a million people took to the streets to protest. In a number of cities, peaceful demonstrations escalated into clashes with police, arson, and shoplifting. In particular, in Limoges, protesters set fire to the 143-year-old historic town hall, causing the roof to collapse.
On October 19, French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille ordered local authorities to impose curfews in certain areas of the city. He also blamed the violence on far-left groups, which he said were trying to destabilize the country ahead of presidential elections in 2027.
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