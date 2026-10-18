Mass protests continue in France. Protesters set fire to Limoges town hall and stormed Marseille city hall

More than 1 200 people were arrested at protests in France. Protesters burned the town hall in Limoges and stormed the city hall in Marseille.

The Guardian writes about this.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of France on October 17 to protest against rising costs of living, social inequality, and the deterioration of public services. The demonstrations, which began over problems in schools, were joined by unions and supporters of the “yellow vest” movement.

In Paris, a peaceful protest turned into clashes: police used tear gas against rioters who threw fireworks and cobblestones, attacked a bank, and robbed dozens of stores.

Paris, October 18, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'» Paris, October 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'» Paris, October 18, 2026. Paris, October 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In Marseille, demonstrators stormed the city hall, ramming the door with protective barriers they had taken from the street.

Marseille, October 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In Limoges, the historic town hall building was damaged when a fire set by protesters caused the roof to collapse. Local authorities are calling the damage to the 143-year-old historic building "catastrophic".

Limoges, October 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Mass protests in France began in September with schoolchildren protesting poor learning conditions, teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms. They were later joined by trade unions and activists from the “yellow vest” movement, who are protesting against high prices, particularly for fuel, social inequality and cuts to public spending.

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