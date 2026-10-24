7 people were killed and nearly 30 injured in 5 regions of Ukraine in a day due to Russian shelling

The Russians attacked several regions of Ukraine during the day of October 24. The attacks killed seven people and injured at least 27.

Babel has compiled the main information about the consequences in the regions as of 8:00 PM.

In the Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a civilian enterprise where cattle are raised. An employee was killed, four other people were injured. There are also dead and injured animals.

In the Nikopolsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, two women were killed by shelling. Four more people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured.

Shops, private and apartment buildings, garages, cars, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged.

In the evening, a drone attacked Synelnykove. Three people were killed and at least eight were injured, including an 11-year-old child. All the injured are in hospital.

In Lozova (Kharkiv region), a strike on a private enterprise killed one person and injured three. Two more people were injured in an attack on the village of Mala Danylovka.

The Russians also struck in Kharkiv. A woman was injured in the Industrialny district during the day, and in the evening, drones hit a shopping center in the Osnovyansky district — a man was injured.

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In addition, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured and cars were damaged.

And in Chernihiv, after the attack on the city in the afternoon, two women sought medical help. A fire broke out in an unused building.

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