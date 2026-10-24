Hitlerʼs “Eagleʼs Nest” burns almost completely to the ground in German Alps. Police suspect arson

The Kehlsteinhaus (or "Eagleʼs Nest"), a mountain home used by Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s, has been almost completely destroyed in a fire in Bavaria (Germany). Police suspect arson and have already arrested the alleged perpetrator.

Tagesschau writes about this.

The fire broke out on the evening of October 23 at an altitude of more than 1 800 meters near the town of Berchtesgaden. About 200 firefighters and rescuers extinguished the fire. The work was complicated by rain, snow and a difficult climb along a narrow mountain road. According to preliminary data, there were no people inside the building.

Police arrested a 33-year-old German citizen who was riding a motorcycle on the road from the Kehlsteinhaus near the scene of the fire. Investigators believe he may have set the building on fire.

Prosecutors said a psychiatric examination showed signs of a possible mental disorder in the man. Investigators are also investigating whether there was a political motive.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said the historic building is planned to be restored. The exact amount of damage is still being determined.

What is Kehlsteinhaus?

The Kehlsteinhaus (known in English as the “Eagleʼs Nest”, was built by the Nazis in 1937–1938. The building was intended to be a guest house for the leadership of the Third Reich. Adolf Hitler sometimes hosted diplomats and foreign guests there, although he did not actually use the house often. His private residence, known as the Berghof, is located nearby.

The Kehlsteinhaus survived World War II and was one of the few surviving buildings associated with the Nazi regime. It is now one of the most famous tourist attractions in the Bavarian Alps.

Since 1952, it has housed a restaurant and a historical exhibition. The building has also become famous thanks to American films about World War II.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.