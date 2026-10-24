The “UAnimals” founder Oleksandr Todorchuk headed the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The founder of the animal protection organization “UAnimals” (and co-founder of the “Gres Todorchuk” agency) Oleksandr Todorchuk headed the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He reported this on his Facebook page.

"I joined the General Staff team, heading the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a great responsibility and a difficult challenge," Todorchuk wrote.

He thanked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty for his trust and added: "I will make every effort to strengthen this direction, because I sincerely believe in the importance of communications during war."

"It will be difficult, dynamic, and definitely interesting. Letʼs apply our knowledge and experience together where they are really needed today and can benefit the country," Todorchuk wrote, adding that he is now getting to know the team and getting to know the course of events.

Public figure and entrepreneur Oleksandr Todorchuk joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022. During his military service, he worked in recruiting and communications.

Before Todorchuk, the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was headed by colonel and military journalist Bohdan Senyk since 2016.

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