President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine has received only 24 missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems from the United States in the last 90 days.

He said this in an interview with ABC News.

Zelensky recalled that in the first few days of the war against Iran, the US and Middle Eastern countries used more than 2 000 such missiles.

According to Zelensky, Washington simply does not sign the supply of missiles to Ukraine, for which Europe, not even he, pays.

Zelensky also added that Ukraine is ready to stop the war on the current front line, but Kyiv will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

On October 20, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has not yet approved the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine from other countries.

According to WP, Pete Hegseth has not yet given such permission. In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelensky said that the United States is supplying Ukraine with only 12 “Patriot” interceptor missiles per month, about a quarter of the pace under the Joe Biden administration.

The next day, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the US had not changed its position on Ukraine, and the delay in delivering Patriot interceptor missiles was due to the fact that they were first checking whether they had enough of these missiles.

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