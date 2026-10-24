News

Zelensky said that Ukraine has received only 24 “Patriot” missiles from the US in the last 90 days

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine has received only 24 missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems from the United States in the last 90 days.

He said this in an interview with ABC News.

Zelensky recalled that in the first few days of the war against Iran, the US and Middle Eastern countries used more than 2 000 such missiles.

According to Zelensky, Washington simply does not sign the supply of missiles to Ukraine, for which Europe, not even he, pays.

Zelensky also added that Ukraine is ready to stop the war on the current front line, but Kyiv will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.