Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 126 drones of various types. Two people in Kyiv were injured in the attack

On the night of October 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 126 drones, including “Shahed” drones (61 of which were jet), S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defenses neutralized 101 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Russian drones hit in 14 places, and debris fell in five more locations.

In particular, two people were injured in the attack in Kyiv. The impact damaged a house.

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