Media reports say Trump adviser Kushner had access to $2 billion in accounts linked to Middle Eastern leaders. He denies it

Dutch intelligence has uncovered alleged secret financial dealings between Donald Trumpʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner and leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The spies allegedly accessed the contents of his iPhone and discovered bank accounts through which at least $2 billion could have been transferred. Kushner denies the allegations.

This is stated in the investigation by journalist Matthew Cole from his yet-to-be-published book "Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohammed bin Zayedʼs Secret Conspiracy to Reshape the Middle East," a fragment of which was published by Vanity Fair magazine.

According to Cole, in late 2017, Dutch intelligence gained access to materials from a Russian military hacker linked to the GRU. Among them were screenshots of Kushnerʼs phone. Later, Dutch experts independently gained access to what was displayed on his iPhone.

Cole says this allowed the intelligence community to see that Kushner had access to bank accounts that were linked to secret financial arrangements between the Trump administration and leaders of the Gulf states.

The journalist claims that at the beginning of Donald Trumpʼs first term in the White House, UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed and then-Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman allegedly proposed creating a fund worth more than $10 billion to support the foreign policy goals of the US administration.

Among the ideas was financing Trumpʼs promised wall on the border with Mexico, which could have helped him win re-election for a second term. However, this idea was not implemented in its original form. Instead, according to Cole, at least $2 billion was directed to two bank accounts to which Kushner had access.

The first account, which the journalist calls "Alpha", was opened at First Abu Dhabi Bank. Since 2017, about $750 million has been transferred to it from Saudi Arabia and the UAE via an Azerbaijani bank. Kushner was not its owner, but he had the right to conduct transactions.

According to Coleʼs sources, the money was to be used for secret foreign policy purposes, including supporting diplomatic arrangements in the Middle East. One of the journalistʼs sources claims that money was transferred from this account to a warlord, a mercenary and a former hitman.

The journalist says that by the spring of 2018, UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed had transferred about $1 billion to the second account — “Beta” — via Azerbaijan to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly encouraged Kushner to place the money in the countryʼs Central Bank, where it would appear to be state funds.

Coleʼs source claims that the money was intended for Kushnerʼs personal benefit. According to the journalistʼs interlocutor, a significant part of it was later transferred to accounts in Cyprus, and from there — onward.

According to the author, Kushner separately helped arrange a third financial arrangement between the UAE and Israel. During the secret rapprochement between the two countries, he allegedly facilitated a deal under which Israel would defend the Emirates in the event of a large-scale Iranian attack.

Cole describes this arrangement as a defense fund for a rainy day, but does not disclose the amount of the transfer.

The author believes that all three arrangements were part of an informal foreign policy arrangement that Kushner negotiated with the leaders of Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. He believes that Kushner’s access to funds could have created an opportunity to influence Trump administration policies in the interests of foreign countries.

The excerpts also include official comments from Kushnerʼs lawyer, where he denied the existence of the aforementioned accounts and any agreements with foreign leaders that were not agreed upon with the US president.

What does Jared Kushner himself say about this?

Kushner has denied the allegations. In a post on Xʼs social media, he called them "outrageous and categorically false" and said the author had not provided bank statements, transfer records, or other evidence.

“During that period, I was one of the most closely watched people in the world, under the scrutiny of the media, numerous congressional investigations, and the special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced because none of these events ever occurred,” he noted.

Kushnerʼs lawyer Chad Mizell also once again denied the existence of these accounts and said he was considering legal action.

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