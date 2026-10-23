ICEYE and “Nokia” will help Ukraine create a satellite communication system that it can control independently

Finnish companies ICEYE and “Nokia” will cooperate with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the creation of its own satellite communication system.

This is stated in the reports of ICEYE and “Nokia".

The parties signed a letter of intent on October 22 during the visit of the Prime Minister of Finland to Ukraine.

The main goal of the cooperation is to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and help create a secure satellite communication system, a system over which Ukraine will have its own control, including satellites, ground infrastructure, and terminals.

In early October, ICEYE and “Nokia” reported that they would jointly develop secure satellite systems for governments and defense agencies. These are satellites in low Earth orbit that should provide fast and stable communications.

“States need connectivity they can rely on in any situation [...] Through this letter of intent, together with Ukraine and ICEYE, we will explore how reliable, sovereign satellite connectivity can strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and give it control over the connectivity it depends on,” said Mikko Hautala, the Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer and Head of “Nokia Defense”.

Nokia is one of the worldʼs leaders in communications infrastructure. The company develops telecommunications networks and secure communication systems.

ICEYE specializes in satellite reconnaissance and has the worldʼs largest constellation of small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites that can take images of the Earth day and night and in all weather conditions. The company has been cooperating with Ukraine since 2022.