Cyprus police are investigating Abramovichʼs financial and tax affairs. Earlier, journalists found out that he was hiding his wealth

Cyprus police have begun investigating the financial and tax affairs of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The Guardian writes about this.

The media writes that this was the result of their investigation into how the large auditing company “Deloitte” helped hide the oligarchʼs wealth. Law enforcement officers are examining events from 2003 to 2006. The investigation is likely to last several months.

The police report said that Abramovichʼs aides, including employees of the Cyprus office of global accounting firm “Deloitte”, likely falsified documents reflecting his offshore businesses.

As journalists previously learned, “Deloitte” in Cyprus certified financial statements from which Abramovichʼs assets worth $672 million disappeared. These include superyachts, luxury estates and private jets. “Deloitte” also allegedly helped develop a scheme that would allow the oligarch to avoid paying huge amounts of taxes. For this, documents were forged.

Abramovich himself denies that he evaded taxes or hid his wealth, his lawyers said. According to them, the journalists have not provided any evidence that the oligarch knew about the forgery of documents or gave relevant instructions. “Deloitte Cyprus” responded that the company “acts in accordance with applicable law”.

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