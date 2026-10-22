Ukrainian detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

On October 22, Ukrainian citizen Vadym Yu. was detained in Germany on suspicion of espionage for Russian intelligence.

This was reported by the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, Vadym Yu. began contacting Russian intelligence through an intermediary no later than July 2025. According to the investigation, the man was collecting military information about the defense industry and military facilities related to the defense of NATOʼs eastern flank.

Some of the information was publicly available, while others, according to investigators, the suspect purposefully obtained from people working in the European defense industry. Vadym Yu. was detained in the Oder-Spree district in the federal state of Brandenburg.

The case was opened after the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Germany passed on information. The police investigation was entrusted to the Federal Criminal Police Office.

The man is due to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Supreme Court on October 23. The judge will then decide whether to keep the suspect in custody during the investigation.