In “Diia” you can now get married online using a sign language interpreter

The "Diia" application now offers the opportunity to get married online using a sign language interpreter.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

To use the service, you need to update the "Diia" application and, when submitting an application, indicate the need for a sign language interpreter. You must also indicate what specific needs should be taken into account during the ceremony — hearing and/or speech impairments.

The interpreter for the video ceremony will be provided by the Digital Office of the DRACS. This service is free of charge for the couple. The service was developed by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Transformation with the support of Switzerland within the framework of the EGAP program, which is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.