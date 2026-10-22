NBC News: US reduces military and diplomatic presence in Middle East amid threat of new strikes on Iran

The United States is reducing the number of troops at bases in the Middle East and withdrawing some diplomatic personnel from American missions in the region, amid threats of new attacks against Iran.

This was reported by NBC News, citing two American officials and two other sources familiar with the situation.

According to media reports, the US military has been reducing its presence at bases in the region for several days. In particular, some troops are being moved from Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. The heads of several US diplomatic missions have also been informed of the reduction in personnel.

The US State Department separately ordered the US embassy in Saudi Arabia to operate with only essential personnel, citing, among other things, attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

According to NBC News, US military officials have presented Trump with options for new strikes on Iran in recent days. Possible targets include entrances to nuclear facilities and the strategic islands of Kharq and Qeshm. Kharq is crucial to Iranʼs oil exports.

At the same time, no final decision has been made on the resumption of large-scale hostilities. The US Central Command stated that it regularly moves military personnel and equipment to maintain readiness for missions. It did not comment on specific movements for operational security reasons.

According to NBC News sources, Trump previously stated that the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections in Congress, which will be held on November 3. The president also spoke about negotiations with Iran.

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