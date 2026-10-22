France launches literary prize for books written with AI

A new literary award, the Prix Pascal de Littérature IA, has been launched in France — it will honor works of art written with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Guardian writes about this.

The competition is open to previously unpublished texts in French, between 10 000 and 50 000 words long. Along with the manuscript, participants must indicate which AI service they used and what queries they gave it during the work. The organizers allow the use of all major language models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and LLaMA.

According to the terms of the competition, the work must be artistic, but at the same time offer a way to solve a certain ethical, social, or environmental problem that threatens humanity.

The prize is named after the French mathematician and philosopher Blaise Pascal, who, among other things, created one of the first mechanical calculating machines.

Applications are now open and will run until the end of November. The jury will initially select ten finalists, with the winner announced in early December.

The prize was launched amid a debate about the use of artificial intelligence in literature. This year, questions about the possible use of AI have arisen around the entrants and winners of several prominent literary prizes, including the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, the Caine Prize and the French Prix Goncourt.