Denmark to provide $113 million in credit guarantee to “Fire Point”

Denmark will provide a state guarantee on a loan of 750 million Danish kroner ($112.6 million) to the local subsidiary of Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturer Fire Point.

This was reported by the Danish government.

The government stressed that the loan is guaranteed by the state, as the war in Ukraine prevents

“Fire Point” from borrowing on normal terms in Denmark. The financing will be provided through the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO).

According to Reuters, the “Fire Point” solid missile fuel plant is being built in South Jutland, near

“Skridstrup” Air Base. The plant is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2027.

Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus stressed the importance of protecting Ukrainian defense production from Russian attacks. According to him, deploying capabilities abroad allows Ukraine to secure critical supply chains.

"At the same time, ʼFire Pointʼ presence expands opportunities for cooperation with the Danish armed forces and companies. This will give Denmark access to unique technologies and experience gained in war conditions," he added.

In parallel, “Fire Point” has signed agreements with more than a dozen European defense companies to supply radars, guidance systems, and other components for the “Freyja” complex. The goal of this project is to provide the Ukrainian defense forces with a domestic alternative to the American “Patriot” missile defense systems.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.