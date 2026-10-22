Russia has begun striking Ukraine with a new “Filin” cruise missile with a range of up to 1 200 km. What is known about it

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (known as GUR) has published data on the new Russian cruise missile "Filin", which Russia began using against Ukraine in late summer 2026.

Its interactive 3D model, as well as information about the structure and electronic components, has appeared on the “War&Sanctions” portal.

According to GUR, the “Filin” was developed by the Russian “Molniya” NPO, which is part of the “Tactical Missile Weapons” Corporation. Russia created it as a relatively cheap means of striking from ground-based launchers.

The length of the missile is about 3.5 meters, the wingspan is 3 meters. The body is made mainly of composite materials, and some parts are made using 3D printing.

According to Russiaʼs claimed specifications, the “Filin” can reach speeds of up to 800 kmph and fly a distance of up to 1 200 km. The missile is capable of operating at very low altitudes. There are versions with warheads weighing 50 and 100 kg.

For guidance, the “Filin” uses a Chinese inertial navigation system and a 16-channel “Comet” system. GUR notes that the missile has a lot of foreign electronics — they found 35 American and 22 Chinese components.

Some of the equipment on the “Filin” is similar to what Russia uses in its “Harpy” attack drones. The missileʼs engine is the Russian R500. The same type of engine has previously been found in other Russian cruise missiles.

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