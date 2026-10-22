NATO will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons through its agency. This will speed up and make purchases cheaper

NATO will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons, ammunition and military equipment through a centralized procurement agency, the National Support and Supply Agency (NSPA). This would potentially allow Kyiv to obtain defense goods faster and cheaper.

The Financial Times writes about this.

As NSPA Director of Operations Support Jacqueline Borsboom noted, Ukraine will be able to work in a more structured system and benefit from a wide range of NATO capabilities: procurement expertise, support services, and access to an established industrial base.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that the agreement provides for:

Faster procurement for Defence Forces needs. Ukraine’s requests will be processed through existing NSPA contracts or through new ones. This will allow Ukraine’s needs to be met more quickly through the Emergency Response Procurement Mechanism.

To conclude a new contract, NSPA may announce a tender in accordance with Ukraineʼs needs — and both foreign and Ukrainian companies will participate in it simultaneously.

More favorable procurement conditions. NSPA will be able to combine the needs of Ukraine with the needs of other countries. Consolidated orders strengthen the negotiating position and allow for better pricing conditions.

More flexible procedures. To speed up procurement and delivery, the partnership will allow the Agency to adapt standard mechanisms to Ukraineʼs needs.

In addition, the procurement will have several sources of financing. They can be financed by the state budget of Ukraine, international partners, or through joint financing.

The announcement of the new procurement mechanism builds on the Alliance’s decision in April to allow Ukrainian defense companies to bid for NSPA products, opening up potentially lucrative business opportunities for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Last week, NSPA organized an industry meeting in Kyiv, attended by about 150 Ukrainian companies, to explain how manufacturers can register as potential suppliers and participate in tenders.

The new move towards Ukraineʼs rapprochement with NATO comes amid Europeʼs massive defense investment in response to Russian threats, with Germany and other countries pledging to increase military spending to meet demands from Trump, who has threatened to cut off US military support.

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