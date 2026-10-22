The Polish Ministry of Defense denied stopping military aid to Ukraine due to the scandal with the “year of UPA and Shukhevych”

The Polish Ministry of Defense denied information that due to the Lviv Regional Councilʼs declaration of 2027 as the "Year of UPA", Poland suspended the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Defense Janusz Seimei, in a comment to the Fakt publication.

Before that, European Truth and RBC-Ukraine, citing sources, wrote that in response to the decision of the Lviv deputies, Poland suspended the supply of a large-scale package of military aid to Ukraine.

"Due to their irresponsible actions, the supply of this package has now been suspended. Active work is underway through closed channels to resolve the problem that was created out of thin air," the EP interlocutor said.

However, a spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Defense stressed: "This information is false."

What preceded

Svyatoslav Sheremeta — a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council and director of the “Dolya” center — which deals with exhumations, including those of victims of the Volyn tragedy, proposed declaring 2027 the year of the UPA commander Roman Shukhevych, poet and OUN activist Oleh Olzhych, and UPA. Deputies of the Lviv Regional Council supported this idea at a meeting on October 20.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called the decision “unacceptable”, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it “suicidal tactics”. The mayors of Krakow and Przemyśl proposed suspending their partnership with Lviv.

That evening, Sheremeta was officially added to the list of persons undesirable in Poland and banned from entering the Schengen area until 2031. Sheremeta himself called Polandʼs reaction "very strange", emphasizing that every nation has the right to its own heroes. He recalled that in 2017, Poland had already declared him persona non grata "for his views on history".

At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told reporters that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council is "counterproductive" for the development of Ukrainian-Polish relations. They emphasized that the deputies did not consult with the central authorities, and called on Poland to "refrain from drastic steps".

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