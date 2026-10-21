Poland officially added Svyatoslav Sheremeta — the head of the “Dolya” center — which deals with exhumations, including those of victims of the Volyn tragedy, to the list of persons undesirable in the country and banned him from entering the Schengen area.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior of Poland Marcin Kierwiński.

The deputy of the Lviv Regional Council was banned from entering the Schengen zone until October 20, 2031.

Today, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Radosław Sikorski initiated a ban on Sheremeta entering the country. The reason was that the deputy proposed declaring 2027 in the region the year of the commander-in-chief of UPA Roman Shukhevych.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called this decision of the regional council a "suicidal tactic", and the mayors of Krakow and Przemyśl proposed suspending partnership relations with Lviv.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recognized the decision of the Lviv Regional Council as counterproductive for bilateral relations, since the deputies did not consult with the central government. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also called on Warsaw to "refrain from abrupt steps".

Sheremeta himself called Polandʼs reaction "very strange", emphasizing that every nation has the right to its own heroes.

In the evening, Ukrainian media, citing sources, wrote that Poland had allegedly stopped military assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict.

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