Zelensky agrees to a peace agreement that would freeze the front “as it is now”

President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to agree to freeze the front in the positions where the parties are currently located.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

The host asked Zelensky whether he would agree to a peace agreement that freezes everything "as it is now" — provided that Ukraine retains 75% or more of its territory.

"Yes. We need to stop now, and I think thatʼs the real way to end this war. We declare a ceasefire, or a stop the killing, as President Trump called it. Freeze and stop. And, of course, thatʼs the minimum that we expect from Russia today," the president said.

He added that in that case, Ukraine would turn to Trump and European leaders for security guarantees.

"The most important thing is peace, as well as security in peacetime. This is the most important thing. Not to be afraid that the occupation will return, aggression will return, killings will return. So we must put an end to this. And that is why there is a ceasefire and negotiations, as well as security guarantees from the US and prosperity from our side — partners in the renewal of our lives," Zelensky said.

In mid-October, The Washington Post reported that the United States was preparing a new peace plan for Ukraine. Among its key points is the freezing of the front line at its current positions. Russia must cease fire, and for Ukraine this would mean agreeing to Russia controlling the territories it has occupied.

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