“Ukrzaliznytsia” has installed 33 mobile shelters in Kyiv and the region, while the capitalʼs authorities have installed only four

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has already installed 33 primary mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the region.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The company also plans to install another 128 shelters in Kyiv and the region and almost 650 in other regions of Ukraine. In total, “Ukrzaliznytsia” has installed 434 shelters since the beginning of the war.

They are placed in the most dangerous places — near critically important facilities on which train traffic depends, and at stations where there are no protective structures at all.

At the same time, according to the CHESNO movement, the capitalʼs authorities have installed only four mobile shelters in Kyiv — three in the Obolonsky district, one in the Lisovyi massiv, and a new one near the bus stop on Beresteysky Avenue.

In total, there are now 4 365 protective structures of various types in the capital, which can accommodate more than 2.17 million people — this is about half of the population of Kyiv.

Of these, 3 801 are the simplest shelters, that is, basements. There are 511 bunkers, and four mobile shelters. The total number of shelters during the war did not increase, but, on the contrary, decreased by 163.

As "CHESNO" reported, during the entire period of the full-scale war, the authorities allocated more than 9.5 billion UAH for the construction, reconstruction and repair of shelters.

At the same time, at the end of 2025, the allocated 500 million UAH did not have time to be used due to the late approval of the State Technical and Scientific Council for such structures, so the funds were returned to the budget.

When planning for 2026, the district state administrations did not submit budget requests for this area, and the proposal of the Kyiv City Council deputies to again allocate half a billion hryvnia to the Kyiv City State Administration was rejected, calling it non-priority.

The situation changed in October 2026 after the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office filed a lawsuit against the Kyiv City State Administration, as well as the announcement of a tender by “Kyivpastrans” for 14 shelters and the installation of one facility at the expense of patrons.