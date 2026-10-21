“Ukrposhta” has launched its own marketplace. There will be over 10 million products and free delivery

“Ukrposhta” has launched its own marketplace. There will be access to over 10 million products, as well as free delivery across Ukraine.

This was written by the General Director of “Ukrposhta” Ihor Smilyansky.

According to him, this is a joint project of “Ukrposhta” and “Kasta”. The Marketplace is not subsidized by the state and is a market project.

The new service will be similar to “Amazon Prime”, which offers free shipping, or the marketplaces of Brazil, France, or the United Arab Emirates Post.

You can order goods in the “Ukrposhta” 2.0 application. You need to update (or download it).