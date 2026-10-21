Russia launched 186 drones and cruise missiles over Ukraine overnight. There are fatalities in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions

Russian forces launched 186 drones and Iskander-K cruise missiles into Ukraine on the night of October 21. Air defense forces neutralized 150 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining Russian targets were hit in 27 places, with debris falling in 13 places.

In particular, in Kyiv, a drone hit a 24-story residential building at the 20th floor level, causing a fire. Two people died.

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The Russians attacked the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv region, killing two people and wounding 11 others, including two children.

The Russians also struck the Kremenchuk National University in the Poltava region, injuring three people. One of the university buildings was damaged.

In the Rivne region, one of the regionʼs hypermarkets was attacked. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene, injuring four people.

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In Uman (Chernihiv region), one person was injured. A construction hypermarket, a hotel, and a private house were hit.

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In the Lviv region, a company in the Zhovkva community was damaged, two workers were injured. Debris also fell on a private house in a neighboring settlement.

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