Politico: EU will try to convince Canada and the UK to increase financial aid to Ukraine

The European Union will try to convince Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine — they will do this because of the possible €70 billion funding gap that Kyiv will face in 2027.

Politico writes about this, citing European officials.

This issue will be discussed at the EU-Canada summit on October 29-30 and at the EU-UK summit on November 20.

The EU has pledged €90 billion in loans for 2026-2027, which should cover about two-thirds of Ukraineʼs needs. Brussels had expected other partners — including Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Norway — to provide another €45 billion, but much of that money is coming in slowly because their governments have yet to approve or allocate aid.

EU officials told reporters they did not expect a formal deal with Canada and Britain, but support for Kyiv from EU partners was likely to be a major topic of the meetings. However, they stressed that the initiative was not a criticism of the two countries, which are active supporters of Ukraine. In their view, Kyivʼs needs have grown.

The European Commission has not yet determined what exactly it will require from partners and how these requirements might be linked to trade and defense negotiations.

The EU is also pressuring Japan to increase its contributions to aid Ukraine — one senior European official said the country is falling behind in 2026. Australia says it has not yet received a request for increased funding for Ukraine for 2027.

On October 12, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union is again considering the possibility of using frozen Russian assets amid Ukraineʼs funding shortfall in 2027.

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