The US and Ukraine discussed security guarantees under NATO Article 5. The main statements of Zelensky after the meeting with Witkoff

The American side discussed with Ukraine security guarantees based on the principle of NATO Article 5, various proposals have already been recorded in the document. The American side also confirmed that security guarantees for Ukraine should be "strong".

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. They held a briefing after a conversation with US President Donald Trumpʼs representative Steve Witkoff.

Zelensky said he would speak with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the next two days. They had already spoken on the morning of October 20 about “Starlink” communications, interceptor drones and intelligence sharing. According to the president, in the next 48 hours, the parties may resolve these issues.

On October 21, Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg (Russia), to meet with Vladimir Putin. Støre says the American envoy will try to “pave the way” for the leaders to meet. He will share with Putin key ideas and proposals that were discussed at the Oslo meeting.

According to Zelensky, the US has resumed intelligence sharing, including early warning of Russian ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian president believes that a trilateral meeting on ending the war should be held with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. He rejected the option where only the United States, China and Russia participate in it. This idea was proposed by Putin, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The talks with Witkoff also discussed Ukraineʼs post-war reconstruction plan, territorial issues, and sanctions against Russia. According to Stubb, among other topics are strengthening Ukrainian air defenses and a partial ceasefire, which should also cover the fighting in the Black Sea in order to restore Ukrainian and Russian grain exports to world markets.

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