Norway imposes new sanctions against Russia

Norway has reported a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is in line with the 21st package of sanctions imposed by the European Union. The restrictions will come into effect on October 21.

This was reported on the Norwegian government website.

The European Union imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia on July 23. It includes restrictions on the energy and financial sectors, as well as on Russiaʼs shadow navy. The EU also expanded restrictions on the import and export of goods.

The sanctions list includes 48 individuals whose movement has been restricted and assets frozen, as well as 168 companies and organizations whose assets have been frozen. 41 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet have also been sanctioned. Norway introduced the corresponding restrictions into its legislation on August 14, 2026.

The 21st package of sanctions against Russia has become the largest in four years. For more information about what and who was included in the new package of sanctions, read the news.

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